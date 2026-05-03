New labour bill nears completion – Says Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government is close to finalising a new labour bill aimed at protecting workers in emerging sectors, including remote work, the gig economy and digital platforms.

Speaking at the May Day celebrations on Friday, May 1, he said the proposed legislation seeks to align Ghana’s labour framework with evolving global work trends.

According to the president, the bill is designed to ensure that all workers, regardless of their sector or location, have access to fair contracts, legal protection and essential benefits.

“This adaptation will ensure that every worker, regardless of sector or geographical location, gains protection, fair contracts and access to benefits such as secure pensions and clear rights,” he stated.

He added that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader “Resetting Ghana Agenda”, which prioritises dignity, equity and security for workers across both formal and informal sectors.

“Our Resetting Ghana Agenda ensures that whether you work in an office or you work with an app, your rights are protected, your pension is secure and your dignity is non-negotiable,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, President Mahama disclosed that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has begun work on establishing an independent emoluments commission to reform public sector pay structures.

He explained that the proposed commission will introduce a more transparent and equitable system for determining remuneration across all levels of the public service.

The move, he noted, is expected to ensure fairness in salaries, from the highest office to the lowest-paid public sector worker, while strengthening accountability in public sector compensation.