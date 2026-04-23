NPA gathering tanker accident videos to identify and prosecute fuel scoopers – CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, Esq., has warned the public against the dangerous practice of siphoning fuel from accident-involved fuel tankers, popularly known as Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs).

According to him, the Authority is working closely with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to identify and prosecute individuals involved in such acts.

“We are taking video recordings and giving them to the Ghana Police to identify known faces for arrest and prosecution,” he said on Wednesday during a visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy to the NPA head office in Accra.

He added that surveillance and enforcement efforts will be intensified, particularly in areas identified as recurring hotspots for such incidents, including sections of the Nsawam–Kumasi corridor.

He described the practice of siphoning fuel as illegal, reckless, and often deadly, noting that despite repeated safety education, some individuals still rush to tanker accident scenes with containers to collect spilled fuel, sometimes attempting to puncture the tanks.

According to him, such actions constitute theft and expose communities to severe risk due to the highly flammable nature of petroleum products. He warned that even a small spark at such scenes could trigger catastrophic explosions.

“When there is a tanker accident, people leave their homes with gallons. They go there and punch holes into the tanker to siphon the product. That is barefaced stealing. Because you are trying to punch a hole, ignition can occur. The next thing is boom—and everybody is gone,” he cautioned.

Mr. Tamekloe stressed that the public must completely avoid tanker accident scenes, regardless of any perceived opportunity to collect fuel.

“Please, please, please do not go near it. Do not carry containers to fetch fuel. You are inviting death to your home,” he emphasised.