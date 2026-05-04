NPP demands apology from gov’t over ‘dumsor’

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has called on the government to render an apology to Ghanaians over power outages, accusing the Mahama administration of failing to address the country’s energy challenges as promised.

His comments come amid intermittent power cuts experienced across parts of the country in recent weeks, despite assurances from the government to stabilise electricity supply.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Saturday, May 2, Haruna criticised the handling of the energy sector, alleging that the current administration has neglected policies inherited from the previous government, a move he stated has affected the sector’s growth.

“…It’s a complete neglect of the energy sector policy that we have left for them. And that is where we are. It’s about time that the NDC comes out openly to apologise to the good people of Ghana and tell them that they lied to them in power and they cannot fix that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the minister for energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the full restoration of power generation at the Akosombo Dam following the disruption caused by a fire outbreak.

The disruption, which was triggered by a fire at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo, led to the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power and caused intermittent outages in several parts of the country.