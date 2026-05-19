NPP members in Tarkwa-Nsuaem set to protest over alleged internal electoral irregularities

A group of New Patriotic Party members and stakeholders in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency has announced plans to stage a peaceful demonstration on Thursday, May 21, 2026, over what they describe as widespread irregularities in the party’s recent internal electoral processes.

In a statement signed by Ampoful Adu Narkaah, the group alleged that the processes surrounding registration, nomination, vetting, and polling station elections within the constituency had been compromised, with several party members reportedly excluded or disqualified in contravention of established guidelines designed to ensure transparency and fairness.

The concerned members further alleged that some constituency executives and their representatives engaged in intimidation during the exercise, and that formal complaints lodged with the regional party leadership had gone largely unaddressed.

The group warned that the situation threatens to fracture unity within the constituency at a critical period as the party positions itself for the 2028 general elections.

“Unity cannot prevail amidst injustice, lack of transparency, intimidation, exclusion, and unfair treatment,” their statement read.

Among their demands are the outright annulment of the polling station election results, an independent investigation into the conduct of the exercise, and the organisation of fresh elections under the supervision of the party’s National Elections Committee.

The demonstration is expected to begin at UBAS Junction in Tarkwa at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at the Tarkwa Market Circle.

Organisers have given assurances to the public and security agencies that the protest will be conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner.

PRESS-STATEMENT