NPP petitions diplomatic community over ‘deteriorating’ democracy in Ghana

Twelve professionals in business attire standing on steps, with two in front exchanging a manila envelope, in a formal group photo.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 19, 2026

The opposition New Patriotic Party has appealed to the diplomatic community and international partners to closely monitor what it describes as a deteriorating human rights and democratic governance situation in Ghana.

The appeal was made during the presentation of a petition to Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana.

Presenting the petition on behalf of the party, the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe and Second Deputy Minority Whip of Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, called on the international community to remain vigilant and actively engaged in protecting Ghana’s democratic principles.

According to the petition, Ghana’s democracy has historically benefited from the partnership, vigilance, and principled engagement of the international community.

The NPP therefore urged diplomats, development partners, international human rights organisations and defenders of democratic governance to closely observe developments in the country.

Among the party’s requests were calls for the international community to publicly reaffirm the importance of freedom of expression, judicial independence, due process, and political tolerance within Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

The petition also urged the diplomatic community to engage the Government of Ghana on what the NPP described as the increasing misuse of criminal prosecutions against opposition political figures and dissenting voices.

Additionally, the party called for the immediate cessation of what it termed politically motivated arrests, prosecutions, arbitrary detentions, and intimidation targeting opposition figures, journalists, and activists.

The NPP further appealed for support in encouraging Ghanaian state institutions, particularly the judiciary and security services, to operate strictly within constitutional limits and without partisan influence.

“This government headed by President John Dramani Mahama does not understand that the criminal libel law was repealed and that he has brought back the culture of silence again,” Ahmed Shaib said.

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