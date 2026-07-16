Odumase: 13 feared dead, several injured in Accra-Kumasi highway crash

A vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region, has left about 13 people feared dead, while several others have sustained injuries.

The fatal crash reportedly involved three vehicles, a cargo truck loaded with tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker, which officials say was empty at the time of the accident.

Although the exact cause of the collision is yet to be established, eyewitnesses claim the incident occurred after an alleged wrongful overtaking attempt, triggering a head-on crash involving the vehicles.

Following the impact, emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue occupants trapped in the wreckage. The injured were subsequently transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention, while recovery teams worked to clear the accident scene.

The incident has also resulted in heavy traffic congestion along the Kumasi-Accra Highway, with security personnel and emergency services continuing rescue and recovery operations to restore the free flow of traffic.