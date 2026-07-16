Odumase: 13 feared dead, several injured in Accra-Kumasi highway crash

Charred debris and collapsed interior after a fire, with twisted metal and hanging wires among burned furniture pieces.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 16, 2026

A vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region, has left about 13 people feared dead, while several others have sustained injuries.

The fatal crash reportedly involved three vehicles, a cargo truck loaded with tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker, which officials say was empty at the time of the accident.

Although the exact cause of the collision is yet to be established, eyewitnesses claim the incident occurred after an alleged wrongful overtaking attempt, triggering a head-on crash involving the vehicles.

Following the impact, emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue occupants trapped in the wreckage. The injured were subsequently transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention, while recovery teams worked to clear the accident scene.

The incident has also resulted in heavy traffic congestion along the Kumasi-Accra Highway, with security personnel and emergency services continuing rescue and recovery operations to restore the free flow of traffic.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Latest News news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Related To This Article

Football
Joseph Ansah: Ghanaian striker joins Al-Jaish SC on free transfer after spell without club
Football
Joseph Asante: Ghana-Italy right-back joins Bischofshofen from Kitzbuhel
Football
Joseph Ekuban: Ghana-Italian forward leaves Renate to become free agent
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0