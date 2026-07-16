TOR takes delivery of 1m barrels of jubilee crude

Ghana’s state-owned Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has received 1 million barrels of locally produced crude oil from the Jubilee field as part of the government’s plan to refine domestic crude to strengthen the country’s fuel security.

The crude cargo, aboard the MT Apache, is currently being discharged at the refinery’s oil jetty at the Port of Tema into TOR’s storage tanks.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor announced the development on Thursday while delivering the opening address at the 7th Ghana International Petroleum Conference in Accra.

TOR Managing Director Edmond Kombat confirmed the delivery and thanked President John Dramani Mahama for fulfilling his commitment to ensure that a portion of Ghana’s crude production is refined locally to enhance fuel supply security.

The refinery had been largely idle for more than six years and was burdened with significant debt.

The current management undertook a major rehabilitation programme and resumed crude processing in late December 2025.

TOR is currently processing about 28,000 barrels of crude per day. Work is underway to restore its second processing unit, which would increase the refinery’s capacity to about 45,000 barrels per stream day.