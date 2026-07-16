Zoomlion MD Doris Adjei embarks on strategic working visit to Kenya

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Doris Adjei, has embarked on a strategic working visit to Kenya as part of the company’s broader vision to advance environmental sustainability, strengthen regional operations and promote knowledge exchange across Africa.

The visit comes barely a month after Zoomlion Kenya commenced operations in Nairobi under the city’s integrated waste management programme, with the company already making significant progress in transforming the capital’s waste management system.

Madam Adjei’s visit is aimed at gaining first-hand knowledge of the company’s operations in Kenya, engaging stakeholders within the informal waste sector and assessing ongoing waste management activities in Nairobi and Mombasa to identify opportunities to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

Since officially commencing operations on March 27, 2026, Zoomlion Kenya has evacuated more than 55,000 tonnes of waste from various parts of Nairobi. The achievement represents more than a fourfold increase in the city’s waste evacuation capacity compared to the period before the company’s intervention.

Prior to Zoomlion’s arrival, Nairobi had approximately 109 illegal dumpsites spread across the city, posing significant environmental and public health risks. To address the challenge, the company has launched a large-scale legacy waste evacuation exercise to clear accumulated waste from illegal dumpsites and transport it to the designated disposal facility at the Dandora Dumpsite.

As part of her working visit, Madam Adjei met with staff members and project leaders to review operational progress and engaged officials of the Nairobi County Government to reinforce collaboration in delivering effective waste management services.

She also toured the renowned Dandora Dumpsite, where she observed ongoing engineering and waste management interventions aimed at tackling decades of accumulated waste. The company is implementing major improvements at the site, including the rehabilitation of internal access roads, the reorganisation of tipping operations and the introduction of a 24-hour operational system to improve efficiency and ease traffic congestion.

Beyond addressing immediate sanitation challenges, Zoomlion is working closely with city authorities to deliver an integrated waste management solution that will improve sanitation, environmental quality and public health across Nairobi.

As part of its long-term strategy, the company plans to introduce a modern secondary waste collection system supported by the construction of four zonal transfer stations, each expected to handle between 800 and 1,200 tonnes of waste per day. The facilities will significantly improve waste consolidation and transportation across the city.

Zoomlion is also preparing to construct a state-of-the-art waste processing and resource recovery facility at Ruai with the capacity to process 3,600 tonnes of waste daily. Expected to be commissioned by the end of November 2026, the facility will support recycling, composting and other resource recovery activities aimed at reducing dependence on landfill disposal while promoting circular economy principles.

The programme has also been designed to ensure broad stakeholder participation by integrating actors within the informal waste sector, community groups and existing waste management operators into the waste management value chain. The inclusive approach is expected to create employment opportunities, promote community ownership and ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

Madam Doris Adjei’s visit underscores Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s commitment to exporting African-led waste management solutions, strengthening regional partnerships and supporting cleaner, healthier and more sustainable cities across the continent.