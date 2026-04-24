Okyeman cuts ties with Etweresohene

A dramatic and unprecedented rupture has emerged within the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, as the Okyeman Traditional Council in the Eastern Region formally announced a complete break in relations with the Etweresohene, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, following weeks of escalating tensions over authority, custom, and the contested Osenase stool.

At an emergency State Council meeting held at the historic Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, presided over by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the traditional leadership declared that the Etweresohene was no longer recognized as part of Okyeman.

The decision as one of the most consequential in recent traditional governance, effectively severs all customary, administrative, and ceremonial ties between the Etweresohene and the Akyem Abuakwa State.

Through his linguist, the Okyenhene outlined sweeping sanctions: the Etweresohene is barred from entering any palace within Okyeman, prohibited from participating in all traditional functions, and stripped of any engagement with the affairs of the state.

In a symbolic affirmation of the decision, libation was poured and a sheep slaughtered— customary rites meant to invoke ancestral backing and seal the declaration under traditional law.

The emergency meeting drew a significant gathering of paramount chiefs, divisional leaders, and community heads from across Okyeman, many clad in red and black mourning cloth, underscoring the gravity of the moment.

The Traditional gunfire echoed through the palace grounds as elders performed rituals to reinforce unity and signal the seriousness of the break.

Addressing the council, the Okyenhene expressed deep concern over what he described as acts of insubordination and disrespect toward the Ofori Panin Stool.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin called on chiefs and subjects alike to uphold unity, loyalty, and the sanctity of tradition, warning against treachery within the ranks of the traditional system.

Briefings were also delivered during the meeting, including a detailed account of the Etwereso-Osenase impasse by the Okyenhene’s linguist, Okyeame Antwi Bosiako, who outlined the circumstances leading to what the Council described as “grossly disrespectful conduct” by the Etweresohene.

The Okyeman State Secretary, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, further addressed issues surrounding land ownership within Akyem Abuakwa, reinforcing the authority of the traditional council over territorial matters.

In a striking development, members of the Etweresohene’s own royal lineage joined the gathering to publicly disassociate themselves from him.

The family claimed to have performed customary rites to destool him, effectively withdrawing their recognition and legitimacy.

Several chiefs and community representatives from areas previously under his influence also pledged renewed allegiance to the Okyenhene, signaling a shift in local loyalties.

The fallout has extended beyond the palace. Reports from Etwereso indicate rising tension within the community, with some residents expressing fear over the presence of landguards allegedly linked to the deposed chief, raising concerns about potential unrest.

Background

The roots of the conflict lie in a protracted dispute over the Osenase stool, where the Etweresohene openly challenged the authority of the Okyenhene regarding the installation of a regent.

The Etweresohene insisted that, as a senior member of the Ofosu-Pema royal family, he possessed the customary right to determine who ascends the Osenase stool, rejecting attempts to impose a candidate he described as a non-royal.

His stance quickly escalated into a broader confrontation, with public statements perceived by the traditional council as defiant and inflammatory.

The situation worsened after he reportedly failed to honor invitations to appear before the Okyeman Council to address the matter, further straining relations.

Etweresohene’s Position

Prior to the council’s decision, the Etweresohene had mounted a strong defense of his actions during a press engagement, where he accused the Okyenhene of overstepping his customary authority.

He argued that the power to enstool or destool chiefs rests solely with the relevant royal families and kingmakers—not the paramount stool.

He further maintained that the Odau Traditional Area, which includes Etwereso and Osenase, historically joined Akyem Abuakwa as an ally and not through conquest, and therefore retains autonomy over its lands and internal affairs.

According to him, any attempt to impose leadership or annex territories violates longstanding custom and mutual agreements that date back generations.

The Etweresohene also raised concerns over due process, alleging that rulings on the Osenase matter were made without proper hearings and in disregard of established traditional procedures.

He framed his resistance not as rebellion, but as a defense of customary law and family lineage rights.

A Defining Moment For Okyeman

The unfolding developments mark a critical juncture for the Akyem Abuakwa State.

While the traditional council has moved decisively to assert its authority and preserve unity, the counterclaims from the Etweresohene highlight deeper tensions over the scope of traditional power, land control, and the autonomy of sub-stools.