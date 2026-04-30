Opare backs Black Stars to break 2026 World Cup group barrier

Ghanaian national football team in yellow uniforms pose for a group photo on the field before a match, with players crouching in front row and others standing behind; goalkeeper in purple on the left.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 30, 2026

Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare has expressed confidence that the Black Stars can progress beyond the group stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite facing a daunting set of opponents.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, setting up a challenging path in the expanded 48-team tournament. The West African side will begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before taking on England six days later. They will conclude their group fixtures against Croatia on 27 June.

Speaking to JoySports, Opare said he believes the team has the quality and resilience to advance to the knockout rounds.

“My expectation for them is to get out of the group stage. If we are able to get out of the group stage, we have a good chance to at least win one or two matches again,” he said.

The 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will mark Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage. The Black Stars secured one of Africa’s nine automatic qualification spots for the tournament.

Ghana’s most memorable World Cup campaign came in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on a place in the last four. With a new generation of players and renewed optimism, expectations are once again building among fans and former players alike.

Opare, who previously played for Real Madrid, believes that replicating past successes is within reach if the team can navigate the group stage hurdle.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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