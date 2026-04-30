Owusu-Oduro named among World’s top young goalkeepers

AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro has been ranked the fourth-best young shot-stopper in world football, underlining his rapid rise as one of the game’s most promising talents.

The 21-year-old earned the recognition in the latest assessment published by the CIES Football Observatory on 29 April 2026. He sits just behind Mike Penders, currently on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea, Bayern Munich’s Jonas Urbig, and Robin Risser of Lens.

Owusu-Oduro, who turns 22 in July, has enjoyed an impressive season in the Netherlands. He has made 36 appearances across all competitions, including in the Europa Conference League, conceding 46 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets.

Born in the Netherlands but of Ghanaian descent, his international future remains a topic of growing interest. He is eligible to represent Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia.

His emergence comes at a crucial time for both club and country. AZ Alkmaar are currently sixth in the Eredivisie and well placed to secure European football next season, with Owusu-Oduro playing a key role in their campaign.

As the World Cup approaches, his performances are likely to intensify discussions over his national team allegiance, with Ghana hopeful that one of football’s brightest young goalkeepers could yet commit to their cause.