Paintsil scores as LA Galaxy draw with Vancouver in MLS

Soccer player in purple LAFC kit (#28) celebrating on the field, pointing to the sky as teammates react in the background (LAFC branding visible).
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 3, 2026

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil continued his impressive return from injury with a crucial goal for LA Galaxy in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old winger found the net for the second time this season, showcasing his growing influence since regaining full fitness. Paintsil’s sharp movement and attacking intent were on display as he helped Galaxy secure a point in a tightly contested encounter.

Vancouver, featuring fellow Ghanaian Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi, proved a resilient opponent, with both sides creating chances in an evenly matched contest. Despite periods of sustained pressure from LA Galaxy, the visitors held firm to ensure the points were shared.

Paintsil’s recent form will be a welcome boost for Galaxy, with the forward now directly involved in four goals, two goals and two assists in just seven appearances this campaign. His performances underline his importance to the team’s attacking play as the season gathers momentum.

The result leaves both sides with work to do as they look to climb the MLS standings, but for Paintsil, it marks another encouraging step in his return to top form.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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