Parliament backs tough online controls to protect Ghanaian children

Dark-skinned man in a green shirt gesturing with his hands while speaking in a studio interview setting.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 9, 2026

A growing number of Members of Parliament have thrown their support behind proposals by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations to tighten access to explicit online content, arguing that stronger safeguards are urgently needed to protect Ghanaian children from harmful material on the internet.

The renewed debate over online safety follows a recent announcement by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, that government is considering a policy that would require individuals to verify their age and identity before accessing pornography websites.

Under the proposal currently being prepared for consideration by Cabinet, users seeking to access adult websites could be required to provide either a Ghana Card or a valid Driver’s Licence as proof that they are above the legal age threshold.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the government to strengthen child online protection measures at a time when concerns are growing globally over children’s unrestricted access to pornography, violent content and other inappropriate material through smartphones, tablets and computers.

The proposal has generated significant national discussion, with lawmakers from different parts of the country expressing support for measures aimed at making the digital space safer for children and young people.

Among those backing the initiative is the Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Professor Titus Beyuo, who believes technology can be used effectively to regulate online access if there is sufficient political will and technical expertise.

Speaking to Citi News, Prof. Beyuo dismissed suggestions that internet content cannot be regulated, arguing that countries around the world have successfully implemented various forms of digital restrictions and content controls.

“In the IT world, anything is possible and he is the Minister for Communication, he knows what he is talking about. Even WhatsApp, you can’t use it in some countries. There are always ways to control various platforms. Everything that has a lock has a key. They should do it to make the internet safe for our children,” he stated.

The legislator’s comments reflect growing concerns among policymakers that children are increasingly being exposed to explicit material at younger ages due to easy internet access and the widespread use of social media platforms.

Also supporting the proposal is the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, who argued that restrictions are necessary to prevent children from accessing content that could negatively influence their development.

According to him, without effective controls, many young people may be exposed to material they are neither emotionally nor psychologically prepared to handle.

“I support it because without that restriction, some of our children will go astray as to what content that they are not supposed to have access to,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo, Joseph Kumah, similarly endorsed the government’s plans and called for swift action to prevent what he described as the growing threat posed by unrestricted internet content.

“I support that call that the Ministry of Communication must go, to save our children early enough, if not we will get nowhere,” he stated.

The support from lawmakers comes against the backdrop of increasing international efforts to regulate children’s online experiences.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and some European nations, have introduced or are considering stricter age-verification systems for adult websites and online platforms.

When announcing the proposal earlier, Sam George argued that unrestricted exposure to pornography could have serious consequences on children’s behaviour, values, decision-making and overall development.

The Minister indicated that the policy is being designed primarily as a child protection measure rather than an attempt to restrict adult freedoms, stressing that the objective is to ensure minors are prevented from accessing explicit content.

He has also linked the initiative to broader discussions on family values, child welfare and responsible digital citizenship, issues that continue to feature prominently in Ghana’s public policy conversations.

The proposal is expected to undergo further consultations before being presented to Cabinet, where government will consider its legal, technological and privacy implications.

If approved, the policy could mark one of the most significant attempts to regulate access to adult content online and strengthen digital safeguards for children in an era of rapidly expanding internet use.

While supporters argue that the measure will help protect minors and promote responsible internet use, critics are expected to raise concerns regarding privacy rights, data protection and the practical challenges associated with enforcing such a system.

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