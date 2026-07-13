Peggy Ovire dumps Nigerian actor Frederick Leonard

Popular Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has officially confirmed the dissolution of her marriage to fellow actor Frederick Leonard, bringing an end to one of Nigeria’s most closely followed celebrity relationships after months of public speculation and controversy.

The actress announced the development on July 8, 2026, through a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, where she expressed gratitude to God following the completion of the divorce proceedings.

In one of the posts, Peggy simply wrote, “It’s official,” before following it with another message that read, “Thank You Jesus. It is done,” accompanied by eagle emojis.

She later added another brief statement declaring, “Divorce done and dusted,” signalling that the legal process had finally come to an end.

Her announcement quickly spread across social media, generating mixed reactions from fans and followers. While many congratulated the actress for embracing a new chapter in her life, others expressed disappointment that one of Nollywood’s admired celebrity marriages had officially come to an end.

The confirmation follows several weeks of intense public attention surrounding the couple’s marital difficulties.

During the separation process, Peggy Ovire publicly accused Frederick Leonard of infidelity, allegations that significantly heightened public interest in what had initially appeared to be a private marital dispute.

The accusations sparked widespread debate across social media and entertainment platforms, with fans closely following every development involving the celebrity couple.

Although Frederick Leonard largely remained reserved throughout much of the controversy, the public exchanges between the two actors kept their relationship breakdown firmly in the spotlight and fuelled speculation about whether reconciliation was still possible.

Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard had long been regarded as one of Nollywood’s prominent celebrity couples.

Their relationship attracted considerable admiration from fans following their highly publicised romance and marriage, making news of their separation particularly emotional for many supporters.

Their union frequently featured in entertainment headlines, with the pair often sharing moments from their personal lives that portrayed a close and affectionate relationship.

However, recent events gradually revealed cracks that eventually resulted in the official dissolution of the marriage.

The actress’s celebratory tone after announcing the completion of the divorce has also generated discussion online.