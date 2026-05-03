Persons indicted in A-G’s report will be prosecuted – Mahama

Man wearing colorful striped kente cloth speaks at a podium with a microphone, against a light blue background.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 3, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will begin prosecuting persons indicted in the auditor-general’s reports this year as part of renewed efforts to strengthen accountability and intensify the fight against corruption.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the president said public office holders must be held to higher standards of transparency and responsibility, stressing that accountability remains central to his administration’s governance agenda.

“We recommit to the fight against corruption. Those who serve in public office must be prepared to be accountable to the people,” he said.

President Mahama disclosed that a Public Officers’ Code of Conduct Bill is expected to be laid before Parliament at its next session.

The proposed law, he explained, will clearly define standards of behaviour for public officials and provide guidelines on managing conflicts of interest.

He also announced plans for a new asset declaration enforcement regime, which is expected to be approved by Parliament to strengthen compliance and make asset declarations more meaningful and enforceable.

A key highlight of his address was the government’s decision to activate prosecutions against individuals named in the Auditor-General’s reports, beginning this year.

“I want to thank the Chief Justice and the judiciary for setting up the newly created additional high courts. From this year, persons indicted in the Auditor-General’s report will be prosecuted in these new courts,” he stated.

The President noted that the move will work alongside the Auditor-General’s existing powers of disallowance and surcharge as part of broader reforms to ensure that public funds are properly accounted for and mismanagement is punished.

He expressed confidence that the reforms will strengthen public trust in state institutions and reinforce discipline in the management of public resources.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Business news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Soccer player in purple LAFC kit (#28) celebrating on the field, pointing to the sky as teammates react in the background (LAFC branding visible).
Archives
Paintsil scores as LA Galaxy draw with Vancouver in MLS
Soccer player in a dark kit with a white headband running on a field, seen through a goal opening, with large 'MAN OF THE MATCH' text below.
Archives
Kelvin Yeboah sparks stunning comeback in Minnesota United’s win over Columbus Crew
Promotional poster with three players in red kits before a dark background, large yellow 'PLAYER OF THE MONTH' text, and a 'VOTE NOW' CTA below.
Archives
Bonsu Baah earns Al Qadsiah player of the Month for April nomination
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    350
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  6. 6
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  7. 7
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  8. 8
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  9. 9
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  10. 10
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22