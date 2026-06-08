Prince Osei-Owusu wins Montréal Player of the Month for May

Ghanaian forward Prince Osei-Owusu has been voted CF Montréal’s Player of the Month for May, marking the second consecutive month he has received the accolade.

The 28-year-old captain continued his impressive run of form, playing a key role in the club’s attacking success throughout the month. Across six appearances in May, Osei-Owusu registered three goals and two assists, underlining his importance to the Canadian side.

His standout performance came in CF Montréal’s final match of the month, where he delivered a sensational display by scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in a dominant attacking performance.

The award reflects Osei-Owusu’s growing influence both on and off the pitch, with the Ghanaian leading by example as captain and consistently delivering decisive contributions in front of goal.

Having now secured back-to-back Player of the Month honours, Osei-Owusu continues to establish himself as one of CF Montréal’s most productive performers this season.

The former Ghana international’s rich vein of form will be a major boost for Montréal as they look to build momentum in the months ahead.