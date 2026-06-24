Prison officer interdicted after being caught attempting to smuggle ‘wee’ into Kete Krachi prisons

The Ghana Prisons Service has placed a senior correctional officer on suspension following his arrest at the entrance to a correctional facility while allegedly carrying a quantity of narcotics intended for introduction into the institution.

Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu, identified by service number 8566, was detained on Friday, June 19, 2026, after security personnel conducting pre-shift screening procedures detected a substance believed to be cannabis in his possession as he attempted to enter the Kete-Krachi Local Prison ahead of the evening watch.

The discovery came thanks to the diligence of officers executing routine inspections at the facility’s perimeter. Their swift action prevented what could have been the contamination of the secure environment with prohibited material.

Osei-Bonsu was immediately surrendered to the custody of officers from the Kete-Krachi District Police Command.

He subsequently faced a magistrate at the Kete-Krachi District Court, where he was ordered remanded for a fortnight pending further investigation. The matter has been scheduled for the court docket on July 8, 2026.

Pending the resolution of both the criminal proceedings and an internal inquiry, Osei-Bonsu has been removed from active duty — a measure consistent with the Service’s regulatory framework for personnel facing serious allegations.

In a statement released on the matter, the Ghana Prisons Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an environment entirely free of contraband — whether drugs, contraband communications devices or other prohibited material.

The organisation made clear that breaches of this policy would be met with the full force of disciplinary and legal action, irrespective of an individual’s rank or tenure.

The Service extended acknowledgement to the officers whose alertness and professional execution of their duties prevented the introduction of illicit substances into the facility, characterising their actions as exemplary of the standards to which the organisation aspires.