Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges proper maintenance of new MMT buses for long-term use

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for strict maintenance and proper management of the newly acquired Metro Mass Transit buses to ensure long-term efficiency and reliable transport services across the country.

She made the remarks while commissioning the new fleet of buses, which are expected to improve public transportation and reduce commuter difficulties, especially during rush hours in major urban areas.

The procurement forms part of the government’s commitment announced in January 2026 to address the shortage of commercial transport vehicles that affected movement in several cities nationwide.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged drivers and transport operators to handle the buses professionally and responsibly, stressing that proper use and maintenance of the fleet are essential for passenger safety and sustainable operations.

She also disclosed that all the buses have been insured, licensed and approved for immediate deployment to various parts of the country to help improve mobility and ease transportation challenges.

“When our transport system is efficient, people, goods and services move as they should. That is why enhancing public transport is central to our economy. We aim to decrease dependence on unreliable, unsafe and overly expensive transport options,” she stated.

The Vice President further expressed confidence that the proposed acquisition of an additional 200 buses would help expand local participation in the transport sector by creating opportunities for Ghanaian engineers and technicians in vehicle assembly and component manufacturing.