Promasidor Sales Lead dies in fatal accident on Koforidua-Tafo road

Southern Sector Sales Lead of Promasidor Ghana Limited, Patrick Osei Oware, has died following a fatal road accident on the Koforidua–Tafo highway in the Eastern Region.

The company confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, that Mr Oware, popularly known among colleagues as “Pomo”, died after the crash at Suhyen on Saturday, May 2.

According to eyewitness accounts, Mr Oware was driving toward Koforidua when a Hyundai H400 vehicle allegedly veered into his lane while attempting to overtake a motorcycle.

In an effort to avoid a head-on collision, his vehicle reportedly swerved off the road and crashed into a tree, leading to his death at the scene.

Management of Promasidor Ghana said it received news of the incident “with profound shock and sorrow”, describing the late executive as a dedicated professional whose loss would be deeply felt across the organisation.

The company extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, noting that his passing represents a significant loss not only to the business but also to Ghana’s marketing and corporate community.

Mr Oware served as a senior marketing executive with oversight responsibilities across several regions, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Volta, and was widely respected within the company for his leadership and industry experience.

Promasidor also appealed to members of the public to refrain from circulating images and videos from the accident scene out of respect for the bereaved family and loved ones.

His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues and members of Ghana’s business community, many of whom have described him as an energetic and committed professional.