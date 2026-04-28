PSG beat Bayern in a nine-goal thriller UCL semi-final first leg

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 28, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning attacking display to beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in a breathless first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in Paris.

In a match that rarely paused for breath, PSG twice saw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike, while Ousmane Dembélé added two of his own, including a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time. Neves also found the net as the hosts built just enough of a cushion to take into the return leg.

Bayern, however, ensured the tie remains finely poised. Harry Kane opened their account from the penalty spot, with further goals from Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Díazkeeping the German side within touching distance throughout a chaotic contest.

The game swung repeatedly, with both sides exposing defensive frailties while showcasing their attacking quality. PSG’s ability to respond at key moments ultimately proved decisive, though Bayern managed to come back to make the leg open.

The second leg will take place in Munich next week, where Bayern will hope home advantage can help them overturn the deficit and secure a place in the final.

With just one goal separating the sides after a remarkable first encounter, the tie remains wide open.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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