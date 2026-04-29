PUWU raises concern over ECG staff transfers amid power challenges

The Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has expressed concern over the recent transfer and threatened reassignment of staff at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a statement, the union warned that such actions, especially when based on unverified allegations, could negatively affect staff morale and industrial harmony within the company.

PUWU said it was unfair to blame frontline engineers for operational difficulties without credible investigations, arguing that such an approach would be counterproductive.

According to the union, the recent power outages experienced in parts of the country are largely the result of longstanding technical and infrastructural challenges within the power sector.

It cited issues including overloaded transformers, inadequate bulk supply points, ageing transmission lines, and rising electricity demand in fast-growing communities as key factors behind the disruptions.

“Staff cannot be tried and convicted in the court of public opinion simply because of operational challenges beyond their control,” the statement said.

The union emphasised that ECG workers are trained professionals who operate under strict technical standards and ethical guidelines, and called for due process to be respected when addressing operational concerns.

PUWU also referred to previous acknowledgements by energy sector authorities that years of underinvestment had left ECG facing shortages of critical equipment such as transformers, cables and utility poles.

Although the union welcomed recent government efforts to procure additional transformers, it noted that such measures alone cannot immediately resolve systemic problems that have built up over several decades.

It further cautioned that politicising technical issues could interfere with professional operations, weaken institutional discipline and place unnecessary pressure on staff carrying out their responsibilities.

“The practice of naming or threatening staff without recourse to established investigative and corporate governance procedures is deeply troubling,” PUWU stated.

The union therefore urged political leaders, opinion leaders and the media to exercise restraint, rely on verified facts and support long-term solutions to challenges in the power sector.

It said sustainable solutions should focus on continued investment in infrastructure, expansion of bulk supply capacity, modernisation of transmission and distribution networks, and respect for the professionalism of workers in the utility sector.

PUWU reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, integrity and public service, stressing that lasting solutions to Ghana’s electricity challenges require collaborative and evidence-based efforts to strengthen the entire power value chain.