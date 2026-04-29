We had discussion with a ‘top tier’ coach before Carlos Queiroz’s appointment – Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has disclosed that the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars came after an earlier attempt to secure a different high-profile manager.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Adams said discussions had been held with a “top-tier” coach prior to Queiroz’s appointment, but the candidate declined the role due to timing.

“Before the appointment of Carlos Queiroz, a senior colleague from the football fraternity and I engaged a top-tier coach,” Adams explained.

“However, he informed us that he would only be available after the 2026 World Cup. Consequently, we had to move on and secure someone for the short term to lead us through the tournament.”

The revelation offers new insight into the Ghana Football Association’s decision-making process ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026.

Queiroz, a vastly experienced coach at international level, has been tasked with guiding Ghana through the tournament, with expectations high that the Black Stars can improve on their recent performances on the global stage.

While the identity of the initial target remains undisclosed, Adams’ comments suggest that long-term planning remains part of the broader strategy for the national team beyond the upcoming World Cup.