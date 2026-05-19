Rent Commissioner orders freeze on hostel fee hikes amid rising student cost pressure

The Rent Control Department has directed all private hostel operators across the country to suspend any planned increases in accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year, citing growing public concern over rising costs.

In a press release signed by the Acting Rent Commissioner, Fredrick Opoku, the Office of the Rent Commissioner said it had observed persistent hikes in hostel charges within and around tertiary institutions, a trend that is placing significant financial pressure on students and their families.

According to the statement, the continuous upward adjustment of hostel fees has become an urgent issue that could negatively impact access to accommodation and the overall welfare of students pursuing higher education if left unchecked.

“In view of the above, the Office of the Rent Commissioner, together with the Rent Control Department, hereby directs all private hostel owners, facility managers, operators, and stakeholders within the student accommodation sector to place a temporary hold on all or any intended or proposed increment in hostel accommodation fees,” the statement said.

The directive remains in force until further notice.

Beyond the freeze, the Rent Control Department has also announced plans to convene a stakeholder engagement meeting aimed at addressing the situation and finding lasting solutions to challenges within the student accommodation sector.

Participants expected at the meeting include private hostel owners, facility managers, student representative bodies, tertiary institution authorities, and other relevant stakeholders.

The engagement will focus on several key areas, including concerns over rising hostel fees, compliance with existing rent regulations and consumer protection laws, and the development of practical measures to ensure affordability and fairness.

It will also provide a platform to promote transparency and accountability within the sector, as authorities seek to strike a balance between investment interests and student welfare.

The Rent Commissioner urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the directive and actively participate in the upcoming discussions, stressing that the move is in the broader interest of students, parents, educational institutions, and national development.

The intervention comes amid increasing calls for regulatory oversight in the private student housing market, where fee increments have, in recent years, outpaced the financial capacity of many students and their families.