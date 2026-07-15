Romance scam: How Ghanaian twins landed into FBI sting that ended in their arrest

Details are emerging about how Ghanaian twin brothers, popularly known as Jamal and Kamal, reportedly became the targets of a sophisticated undercover operation that allegedly led to their arrest in the United States over an international romance fraud investigation.

According to accounts circulating in connection with the case, the investigation did not begin with American law enforcement travelling to Ghana to hunt the suspects.

Instead, it allegedly unfolded through a carefully coordinated undercover operation that eventually lured the twins into travelling voluntarily to the United States, where they were reportedly arrested immediately upon arrival.

The alleged operation reportedly began after an American woman claimed she had been defrauded of millions of dollars through an online romance scam.

Reports indicate that the woman allegedly lost virtually all the money in her bank accounts before reporting the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Following her complaint, investigators are said to have enlisted the woman to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Acting in an undercover capacity, she allegedly maintained communication with the suspects while cooperating with U.S. authorities in gathering evidence.

As part of the reported operation, the woman requested permission to travel to Ghana to meet the individuals she had allegedly been sending money to but had never met in person.

According to reports, the request was accepted and she travelled to Ghana, where she allegedly met the twins and developed a close relationship with them without raising suspicion.

Investigators were reportedly interested not only in identifying the principal suspects but also in uncovering the wider network allegedly involved in the fraud scheme.

Authorities believe many online fraud syndicates use third parties with legitimate bank accounts to receive funds on their behalf in exchange for commissions, making it more difficult for investigators to trace financial transactions.

According to reports, while in Ghana, the undercover operative allegedly met several individuals believed to have been connected to the operation, including people suspected of providing bank accounts for receiving proceeds from the alleged fraud.

One of those individuals has since reportedly been extradited to the United States to face prosecution over related offences.

The woman is also said to have been introduced to other alleged members of the network and even appeared in one of the twins’ music videos.

Reports claim investigators viewed the interaction as an opportunity to better understand the group’s operations and identify additional suspects.

The alleged investigation later entered a second phase after authorities reportedly created another fictitious online identity posing as a wealthy romance scam victim.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly began communicating with the undercover identity and believed they were in the process of securing another significant financial target.

Investigators claim discussions centred on an expected transfer of approximately US$2 million.

During the conversations, the undercover “victim” reportedly insisted on meeting the woman whose bank account was supposedly being used to receive the funds, claiming he wanted to deliver the remaining money in person.

The request allegedly prompted the twins to agree to travel to the United States together with the woman who had earlier visited Ghana.

Reports indicate they believed the trip would enable them to collect the remaining funds before laundering the proceeds back to Ghana and investing part of the money in properties in the United States.

According to the reports, the undercover operative allegedly assisted with travel arrangements, including visa applications and flight bookings, making the journey appear legitimate.

However, what the suspects allegedly did not realise was that the entire operation had been orchestrated by U.S. federal investigators.

By the time their flight landed in the United States, law enforcement officers were reportedly waiting at the airport, where the twins were immediately taken into custody.