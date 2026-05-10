Ronald Donkor shines With an assist for New York Red Bulls

Ghanaian midfielder Ronald Donkor continued his impressive form in Major League Soccer after providing his fourth assist of the 2026 season for New York Red Bulls in their clash against Chicago Fire.

The 21-year-old produced another energetic midfield display as he set up Cade Cowell for his first goal of the season in a lively encounter on Saturday night.

Donkor played the entire match and once again showed the quality and maturity that have made him one of Ghana’s emerging talents abroad. His vision and creativity in midfield proved vital for the Red Bulls, as he continued to influence games with confidence and consistency.

The assist takes Donkor’s tally for the campaign to one goal and four assists, underlining his growing importance to the team during the current MLS season.

The former Ghana youth international has steadily earned praise for his work rate, composure on the ball and attacking contributions since breaking into the side. His performances are also attracting attention back home, where many supporters believe he could soon force his way into the senior Black Stars setup.

Meanwhile, fellow Ghanaian Mohammed Sofo was named on the bench but remained an unused substitute throughout the match.

Donkor’s latest display adds to what has already been a promising campaign for the young midfielder as he continues to establish himself in American football.