Roof escape: Trapped Ayalolo bus passengers scramble for safety as floodwaters engulf Spintex route

A harrowing scene unfolded on the Spintex-Polo Grounds thoroughfare as torrential downpours transformed the roadway into a river and left passengers of a public transport vehicle clawing their way to higher ground to escape the rising deluge.

The Aayalolo minibus found itself trapped in deepening floodwaters as the street morphed into an impassable waterway.

With the vehicle’s interior flooding and water levels continuing their relentless climb, stranded occupants faced a choice between remaining in the increasingly submerged compartment or attempting a desperate ascent.

What followed was a scene of panic and improvisation.

Passengers squeezed through cramped roof openings, hauling themselves upward onto the bus’s exterior surface to escape the water threatening to consume the vehicle entirely.

The narrow gaps through which they were forced to pass left little margin for error — each person risking injury or entrapment as they fought their way toward the only refuge available.

The incident exemplifies the catastrophic consequences when drainage systems collapse under the weight of extreme precipitation, leaving public transit passengers vulnerable to drowning in streets that transform without warning into raging torrents.

The Spintex-Polo Grounds corridor forms part of Accra’s transportation network, a route ordinarily carrying thousands of commuters daily.

Monday’s deluge rendered it a death trap, trapping vehicles and forcing evacuees into life-threatening situations as they battled to reach safety above the swelling tide.

VIDEO BELOW: