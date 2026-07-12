Screening revolution arrives at Accra Airport: passengers can now skip the shoe-removal dance

By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 12, 2026

Ghana’s premier aviation gateway has leapfrogged decades of airport security tedium by deploying next-generation screening apparatus that permits passengers to transit security checkpoints without surrendering the ritualistic removal of footwear, belts and electronic devices — a technological upgrade that transforms the passenger experience whilst maintaining rigorous protection protocols.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has installed state-of-the-art security equipment at passenger screening checkpoints spanning Terminals 2 and 3 of Accra International Airport, a phased rollout designed to modernise aviation security infrastructure whilst accelerating the movement of travellers through checkpoint queues.

The screening technology eliminates numerous inconveniences that have characterised airport security for generations. Passengers may now retain laptops, tablets and other substantial electronic devices within their cabin baggage throughout the security process, eliminating the need to extract these items for separate examination.

Shoes and belts need not be removed during routine screening; only those selected through security profiling protocols face additional scrutiny requiring such disrobing.

Liquid containers, aerosols and gel formulations similarly remain stowed within carry-on luggage during the screening process.

The advanced detection apparatus renders the prior requirement for separate assessment of these items obsolete. Yet the underlying aviation security regulations persist unchanged — containers exceeding 100 millilitres remain prohibited in cabin baggage regardless of technological advancement.

Supporting infrastructure enhancements accelerate the screening pipeline.

An Automatic Tray Return System propels trays back toward passengers with mechanical efficiency, enabling more rapid repacking of belongings and reducing the temporal bottleneck that characterises conventional checkpoint operations.

The transition to these modernised procedures unfolds gradually.

GACL has signalled that the new screening system will be introduced in phases alongside existing security equipment and procedures, permitting operational staff to develop competence with novel apparatus whilst maintaining service continuity throughout the migration period.

Airport management has appealed to passengers and institutional stakeholders for patience and cooperation as the new screening protocols become progressively operationalised across the coming days, acknowledging that any infrastructural transition requires adjustment from both security personnel and the travelling public.

Public notice from Ghana Airports Company Limited about installation of new security screening equipment at Accra International Airport, with contact info.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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