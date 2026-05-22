Security agencies don’t need Speaker’s permission to arrest MPs — Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has clarified that security agencies are not required to obtain his permission before arresting or inviting Members of Parliament for questioning.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Speaker explained that the law only requires security institutions to formally notify him whenever an MP is involved in a legal matter or investigation.

According to Bagbin, the responsibility of security agencies is to inform the Speaker about the incident and provide details of the allegations or circumstances surrounding the matter.

“The security agencies are only expected to inform the Speaker about incidents involving Members of Parliament and whether they may have fallen on the wrong side of the law,” he stated.

He stressed that parliamentary privilege does not shield MPs from lawful investigations or arrest.

“It is not for the security agencies to seek my permission before effecting an arrest. That is not the law,” Bagbin emphasized.

The Speaker further explained that once he is informed, he reviews the circumstances in line with parliamentary rules and constitutional provisions to determine whether the MP involved is protected by parliamentary privilege in relation to the matter at hand.

Bagbin said he found it necessary to address the issue because of growing public misconceptions that security agencies must first obtain approval from the Speaker before engaging an MP in investigations.

“There is a perception that the Speaker’s permission must be sought before a Member of Parliament can be arrested or invited to respond to inquiries. That is not the state of the law,” he clarified.

His remarks are expected to provide further clarity on the relationship between Parliament and state security institutions regarding investigations involving lawmakers.