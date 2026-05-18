Security forces intercept over 1,000 rounds of ammunition in two Nkwanta operations

Cluttered desk with assorted medicine boxes and blister packs; colors red and white dominate, with some pills visible.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 18, 2026

Security personnel in Nkwanta in the Oti Region have seized a large cache of ammunition and arrested two suspects following a pair of intelligence-led operations carried out on the same day, the Ghana Police Service has announced.

In the first operation, officers manning a security checkpoint intercepted a 66-seater MGI bus with registration number AS 248-P and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The search uncovered 750 live J/G cartridges concealed in a black polythene bag distributed across three brown boxes, each holding 250 rounds.

A suspect identified as Hudu Mahama, 53, who was travelling as the driver’s mate, reportedly admitted ownership of the ammunition during preliminary questioning.

Later the same day, a joint Police and Military team gave chase to a motorcyclist who aroused suspicion. During the pursuit, a box fell from the rider’s motorbike and was found to contain 125 AA cartridges and 125 BB cartridges.

The rider, however, managed to flee with a second box of ammunition and remains at large. Subsequent investigations connected the incident to a second suspect, Christian Kwasi Alonise, 57, who was subsequently arrested.

Both suspects are currently in custody assisting investigators, while efforts to track down the fleeing motorcyclist and recover the missing ammunition continue.

The Joint Security team reaffirmed its commitment to peace and security in the Nkwanta area, warning that operations targeting the illegal possession and transportation of ammunition in the region would be sustained.

Ghana Police Service press release dated May 17, 2026, with police crest, a 'PRESS RELEASE' label, and a nine-item report on ammunition interception at Nkwanta.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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