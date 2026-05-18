How African storytellers are reframing the continent on screen

For decades, Africa has largely existed in global entertainment as a place interpreted by others. Its complexity flattened into stereotypes. Its histories filtered through external lenses. Its languages, humour, politics and contradictions often treated as too niche, too local or too unfamiliar to travel.

That logic is beginning to collapse, and a new generation of African storytellers is not simply demanding visibility; they are reshaping the terms of cultural influence itself. Across television and film, African creators are producing stories rooted in specific local realities while carrying universal emotional weight – stories confident enough to be deeply African without explanation or dilution.

This shift is not happening in isolation. It is being accelerated by structural changes within the global media economy, where audiences are increasingly drawn to non-Western narratives and streaming platforms, broadcasters and studios are competing for differentiated intellectual property.

In this environment, Africa is no longer just an emerging audience. It is an emerging storytelling power.

And few companies are betting on that future more aggressively than Canal+.

Following its acquisition of MultiChoice, Canal+ has made clear that its African growth strategy extends beyond distribution scale and subscriber economics. The group has consistently positioned African content as central to its long-term growth and differentiation strategy, using the combination of MultiChoice’s local production engine and StudioCanal’s international financing and distribution capabilities to move African stories beyond the continent.

MultiChoice has spent years building one of the continent’s most formidable local content ecosystems, commissioning and producing stories that reflect the realities, ambitions and tensions of African audiences. Through brands such as Mzansi Magic, Africa Magic and Maisha Magic, it has cultivated an audience appetite for stories told in local languages, grounded in familiar cultural references, and driven by African talent.

What Canal+ brings is a broader ambition: scale those stories internationally.

This is where StudioCanal becomes strategically significant. The company’s recent announcement of The Road Home – a South African production centred on the creation of Graceland and the cultural and political tensions surrounding it – offers a useful signal of intent. The roughly R300 million production will be filmed in Cape Town, employ hundreds of local crew members and thousands of extras, and is positioned explicitly as a distinctly South African story with international resonance.

This is not a generic global production merely using Africa as backdrop or location arbitrage. It is a story inseparable from South African history, music, politics and identity, financed and elevated with global ambition.

For years, one of the central tensions in African content has been the false trade-off between authenticity and exportability: the assumption that to travel globally, African stories must become less African.

Recent global viewing trends suggest the opposite. Audiences that embraced global international series from regions such as Korea and Spain and other parts of the world did not do so because these stories were culturally neutral. They succeeded because specificity became a strength.

African content is increasingly positioned to benefit from the same shift. This is already visible in titles such as Shaka iLembe, Spinners, and other locally produced dramas that have demonstrated both strong audience traction and growing export potential. Canal+ executives have openly stated their ambition to use StudioCanal’s international networks to push African-produced television and film into new global markets.

The implications extend beyond entertainment, as culture remains one of the most powerful mechanisms through which regions shape perception, influence and soft power. Hollywood did not merely export films; it exported frameworks for understanding America. South Korea’s content boom did not simply generate hits; it recalibrated global curiosity around Korean language, aesthetics, fashion and food.

Africa’s creative economy has long possessed the raw ingredients for similar influence: demographic youth advantage, linguistic diversity, rich oral traditions, musical innovation, and increasingly sophisticated production capabilities.

What has often been missing is capital, infrastructure, and global distribution architecture. This is where the Canal+/MultiChoice combination becomes strategically interesting.

At a time when many global media companies are retrenching, consolidating or becoming more risk-averse, Canal+ appears to be taking a more expansive view of Africa, not merely as a subscriber growth market, but as a content ecosystem capable of generating globally relevant intellectual property. Even as the company executes a turnaround strategy across MultiChoice’s operations, it has maintained its commitment to premium content investment on the continent.

Operational discipline and creative ambition are not being treated as mutually exclusive. If anything, content appears central to Canal+’s thesis for long-term differentiation in Africa.

Africa Month often invites reflection on identity, heritage and shared possibility. In the context of television and film, it also raises a sharper question: who gets to shape how Africa is imagined, both by itself and by the world?

Increasingly, the answer is shifting toward African creators telling stories with enough conviction to resonate first at home and then abroad. That is perhaps the most important evolution underway.

African storytellers are no longer asking whether their stories can travel, rather they are building stories with the confidence that they already can and in doing so, they are not simply expanding representation, they are helping redefine what global storytelling looks like.