Ghana to airlift citizens from South Africa amid rising xenophobic violence

The Ghanaian government has begun arrangements to repatriate citizens living in South Africa following fresh xenophobic attacks reported in some communities.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that an initial group of 300 Ghanaians will be flown back home on May 21, 2026, under an emergency evacuation programme authorised by President John Dramani Mahama.

The evacuation exercise, which will be financed entirely by the state, is expected to commence from O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg during the early hours of the scheduled date.

Government officials say the intervention became necessary after renewed violence and hostility against foreign nationals created fear and insecurity among many African migrants, including Ghanaians residing in South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier advised affected citizens to register with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria to facilitate emergency support and possible relocation. Many of those who responded to the advisory are expected to form part of the first batch returning home.

Authorities say the situation continues to be monitored closely, with assurances that additional measures will be considered if conditions worsen. Government has also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of Ghanaians living abroad.