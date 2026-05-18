Semenyo urges Manchester City to stay focused ahead of Bournemouth clash

Portrait of a man with a beard and short dreadlocks, wearing a pink Manchester City jersey with blue sleeves and number 42, during an interview or discussion.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 18, 2026

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has called on his Manchester City teammates to remain fully concentrated ahead of their crucial Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouthon Tuesday, despite the club’s recent FA Cup success.

City secured a dramatic victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, adding another trophy to their campaign.

However, Semenyo insists there is little time for celebration as attention quickly shifts to the league fixture against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking after the match, the Ghanaian forward stressed the importance of maintaining focus during the closing stages of the season.

“I don’t think there will be many celebrations tonight, it’s about getting ready for Tuesday,” Semenyo told the club’s official website.

“Just train the same way, and hopefully, results fall into our hands. So we just have to pray it happens.”

The 25-year-old also reflected on his experience at the club and the opportunity to compete for major honours.

“I’m enjoying every day and enjoying all these trophies. Hopefully, we can finish off the job by the end of the season,” he added.

Manchester City travel to the Vitality Stadium knowing every point could prove decisive as the Premier League season approaches its conclusion.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 GMT.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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