10 hours ago

Ghanaian teenage prospect Shadrack Addo delivered a standout performance for Atlético Madrid U19, scoring his first goal of the season and providing two assists in a dominant 4-0 victory over Union Adarve U19.

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‎The match, played in Spain’s top youth competition, the División de Honor Juvenil, saw the young Ghanaian at the heart of his side’s attacking play, combining creativity with composure in front of goal.

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‎Addo’s opener marked a significant personal milestone this season, while his two assists underlined his growing influence within the team. His performance helped Atlético Madrid maintain control throughout the match, as they comfortably dispatched their opponents.

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‎The teenager’s display is likely to attract further attention as he continues his development in one of Europe’s most competitive youth systems. With Ghana continuing to produce emerging football talents, Addo’s progress will be closely watched both in Spain and back home.