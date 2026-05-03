GPL: Medeama, Hearts , and others pick up big wins as Kotoko stumble

Medeama SC strengthened their hold on the Ghana Premier League summit with a composed 2–0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars, extending their lead to five points in a weekend that delivered drama, resilience and a few surprises across the country.

The league leaders , Medeama SC, now sit comfortably on 56 points, underlining their title credentials with a professional display. Gold Stars, who remain second on 51 points, were unable to respond, while Accra Hearts of Oak moved into third place with 49 points after a crucial away win.

Hearts of Oak edged Nations FC 1–0, a result that keeps their title hopes alive and highlights their growing consistency at a decisive stage of the season.

One of the standout performances came from Dreams FC, who stunned Asante Kotokowith a commanding 2–0 win. The result marks a significant setback for Kotoko, who were among several sides to struggle in front of goal this round.

Elsewhere, Karela United secured a dramatic 2–1 victory over Young Apostles FC, with a late winner sealing all three points in one of the weekend’s most entertaining fixtures.

FC Samartex 1996 delivered the most emphatic result, beating Basake Holy Stars 3–1 in a dominant home performance, while Swedru All Blacks showed resilience to claim a 2–1 win over Vision FC.

The only draw of the round came in a tightly contested goalless match between Aduana FCand Heart of Lions, where both defences stood firm.

In total, 15 goals were scored across seven matches, with five teams keeping clean sheets, a sign of the defensive discipline on display. Home sides enjoyed a slight edge, winning four of the seven fixtures, while just one match ended in a draw.

However, it was a frustrating weekend for some attacking units, with Kotoko, Gold Stars and Nations FC all failing to find the net.

As the title race intensifies, Medeama’s advantage is growing, but with several matches still to play, the chase remains very much alive.