Rahman Osman shines as Dreams FC silence Kotoko

Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper Rahman Osman delivered a standout performance for Dreams FC, keeping a clean sheet in their impressive victory over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The young shot-stopper’s assured display between the posts proved crucial, as Dreams FC secured a memorable result against one of Ghana’s most decorated sides. Osman, who continues to grow in confidence, has now recorded four clean sheets in just 11 league appearances, a remarkable return for a player of his age.

Dreams FC side that lifted the MTN FA Cup in 2023 and reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, Osman is quickly emerging as one of the most promising talents in Ghanaian football.

His performance is also likely to strengthen his case for greater responsibility with Ghana’s youth national setup, where he is expected to play a key role in organising the back line for the Black Starlets.

For Dreams FC, the result highlights not only their growing competitiveness but also their ability to nurture young talent capable of performing on the big stage. For Osman, it marks another significant step in what is shaping up to be a highly promising career.