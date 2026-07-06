“Show me proof since 2017 if I have ever cheated on my wife” — Bishop Obinim

A controversial Ghanaian clergyman has issued categorical denials regarding allegations of infidelity and out-of-wedlock children, staking his credibility on a nine-year timeline during which he claims to have maintained absolute fidelity whilst simultaneously purging digital records of his recent marital dispute with his gospel musician wife.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, leading the International God’s Way Church, addressed his congregation on June 30, 2026, to confront persistent public speculation regarding the state of his marriage to Florence Obinim.

His message combined partial admission with emphatic denial: acknowledging that he maintained multiple romantic relationships during the nascent years of his marriage, he insisted that this wayward chapter closed definitively in 2017 and has remained closed ever since.

“I have said that even if I had affairs and multiple girlfriends, all of that ended in 2017. There is no woman in Ghana, or anywhere else in the world, who can come forward and say that from 2017 to now, 2026, I have had a sexual encounter with her,” Obinim declared, his statement functioning simultaneously as confession and challenge.

The preacher constructed his defence around temporal demarcation. The man of 2007-2016 — a figure acknowledging romantic excess — remains distinguishable from the man of 2017 onwards, he argued.

That earlier iteration surrendered to temptation; the later manifestation maintains strict fidelity. The divide represents a personal reformation spanning nearly a decade.

Obinim directed particular vehemence toward rumors regarding paternity outside his marriage. He categorically rejected characterisations suggesting he fathered children with women beyond his household.

His domestic progeny, he insisted, comprises four individuals: two sons and two daughters identified as Dr Grace, Gifted Obinim, Promise Obinim and Angel Obinim. No fifth or sixth child exists in hidden locations awaiting discovery.

“I have only four children. I don’t have a child anywhere else. So if you hear someone saying that Obinim has a child somewhere, let the person keep talking. When they get tired, they will stop,” he stated, his dismissive tone suggesting exhaustion with the allegations.

The preacher’s most striking disclosure concerned his digital housecleaning. During the recent marital turbulence between himself and Florence Obinim, he had released multiple video recordings in which he publicly criticised his wife, circumstances he now characterises as a lapse in judgment overcome through spiritual revelation.

He has since deleted all such recordings, he disclosed, after receiving what he describes as Holy Spirit instruction.

That deletion signals a broader intention: Obinim has decided to cease public commentary regarding his marriage entirely. The marital dispute, he indicated, will henceforth remain private territory. No additional videos, no social media proclamations, no congregational disclosure of domestic matters.

“I have removed all of them after receiving what I believe was instruction from the Holy Spirit. The preacher said he no longer intends to discuss his marriage publicly, expressing hope that his decision will bring an end to the controversy,” the statement indicated.

The announcement appears calculated to close a chapter of institutional embarrassment. A religious leader whose authority rests partially upon claims of moral rectitude faces diminished credibility when his marriage deteriorates visibly across social platforms.

By imposing silence upon himself, Obinim seeks to restrict the information flow that sustains public speculation and criticism.

Yet the underlying credibility questions persist.

His acknowledgment of past infidelity, coupled with categorically denying any conduct since 2017, invites skeptical questioning regarding whether a nine-year reformation truly represents transformation or merely represents a shift in operational discretion — infidelity continuing but concealed more effectively.

His invitation to accusers to produce evidence functions rhetorically as challenge and practically as inoculation against future revelations.

Should documents or testimony emerge contradicting his 2017 demarcation, he can dismiss such claims as fabrications or misinterpretations whilst relying upon accumulated institutional standing to weather the controversy.