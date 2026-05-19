SIM registration must end “reset culture” to protect digital gains — Telecom Chamber CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, has called for a more stable, seamless and depoliticised SIM registration regime, warning that repeated disruptions risk undermining consumer confidence and slowing Ghana’s digital transformation.

Speaking at an industry forum, Madam Owusu-Ankomah stressed that SIM registration remains a critical pillar in building a robust and credible digital ecosystem, particularly as Ghana advances toward greater digital inclusion and next-generation technologies.

She acknowledged the role of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in driving reforms within the sector but urged consistency in implementation to avoid recurring challenges that have characterised past registration exercises.

“When we talk about digital inclusion, the fundamental place we need to start from is ensuring that our digital system is robust and credible enough for us to grow,” she said.

The CEO noted that while previous registration efforts were necessary, they often came with significant inconvenience for consumers, describing the process as “painstaking”. She therefore urged authorities to leverage technology to streamline the system and make future processes more user-friendly and efficient.

“No customer wants to go through that process again,” she emphasised, adding that advancements in technology must now be harnessed to deliver a seamless experience.

Madam Owusu-Ankomah further cautioned against politicising SIM registration exercises, stressing the need for continuity regardless of changes in political leadership.

“We need to get to a point where the same registration is not one that is played along politically, where for every change in political leadership, we need to start all over again,” she stated.

According to her, a stable and reliable registration framework will not only enhance consumer trust but also support broader national goals, including security, financial inclusion, and digital service delivery.

She expressed confidence in the ongoing collaboration between industry players and the NCA, noting that continuous engagement would help refine the system and ensure that stakeholder recommendations are fully considered.

Madam Owusu-Ankomah added that a well-structured and enduring SIM registration system is essential as Ghana positions itself to expand digital services and fully harness emerging technologies such as 5G.

Her remarks come amid renewed industry discussions on strengthening regulatory frameworks to support innovation while protecting consumers, with SIM registration seen as a foundational element in Ghana’s digital future.