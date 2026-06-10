Somali referee Omar Artan receives heroic home welcome after U.S entry denial

Crowd of people with phones raised greeting passengers as a Turkish Airlines plane arrives and people exit via portable stairs.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 10, 2026

Somali football referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has received a rousing welcome in Mogadishu after returning home from a trip that ended in disappointment but ultimately elevated his standing among football fans across the country.

Artan, one of Africa’s most respected match officials, was selected by FIFA to take part in activities linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States. However, reports indicate that he was denied entry by US authorities before he could participate.

While the setback prevented him from carrying out his planned duties, it has sparked an outpouring of support from Somalis both at home and abroad.

Hundreds of supporters gathered to welcome the referee on his return, celebrating his achievements and recognising what many see as a significant milestone for Somali football on the international stage.

Crowd of reporters and onlookers surround a plane on the tarmac, photographers and smartphones raised to capture the moment.

Arrival of the referee

The scenes highlighted the admiration Artan has earned through years of dedication to officiating, becoming one of the continent’s most prominent referees and a source of national pride.

Rather than diminishing his reputation, the incident appears to have strengthened it. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of support, with fans praising his resilience and applauding his rise to the highest levels of world football.

Many observers believe the attention generated by the episode could open new opportunities for Artan’s career, further increasing his profile within African and international football circles.

For supporters in Somalia, the focus has shifted away from the disappointment of the travel setback and towards celebrating a referee whose achievements continue to inspire a new generation of officials and football enthusiasts.

Artan’s homecoming serves as a reminder that recognition is not always measured by participation on the world stage, but also by the respect and admiration earned from those who proudly call you one of their own.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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