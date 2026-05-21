Stonebwoy becomes one of few civilians to receive Ghana Police badge of service

Man in a blue striped shirt and a police officer pose with a large gold-award plaque in a red frame, against blue curtains with flags behind them.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 21, 2026

Afro-dancehall artist Stonebwoy has been honoured with the Ghana Police Badge of Service, a rare distinction that places him among a select group of civilians to have received the recognition from the Ghana Police Service.

The award was presented at a formal ceremony attended by Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and senior officers of the Service.

Stonebwoy announced the honour on May 19, 2026, sharing footage of the presentation on X, where he was seen in celebration with the IGP and other high-ranking officers.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, the musician described it as a powerful symbol of the connection between influence, discipline, and national service.

“A true symbol of service is not only to protect a nation with power but also to protect its spirit with purpose. I received the Ghana Police Badge of Service with integrity as a reminder that influence, discipline, culture, and service can walk hand in hand,” he wrote.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of the Police Service for the trust and recognition extended to him, dedicating the honour to the youth and the nation as a whole.

A Police Badge of Service awarded to civilians is an honorary distinction conferred on individuals who have made notable contributions to public service or demonstrated exceptional support for law enforcement.

It carries no policing powers or authority of arrest and is purely symbolic in nature — a formal expression of appreciation from the Service for outstanding civic contribution.

 

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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