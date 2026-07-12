Tano North MP hails electoral civility as NPP turns attention from ballots to 2028 campaign

Tano North’s parliamentary representative has seized the conclusion of the New Patriotic Party’s internal constituency elections as an occasion for institutional affirmation, commending delegates and candidates for executing the selection process through restraint and collective discipline whilst exhorting newly installed executives to channel that unity toward repositioning the party for competitive advantage in 2028.

Gideon Boako issued his remarks following the successful passage of Saturday’s electoral exercise, a statement that functioned simultaneously as celebration of demonstrated maturity and clarion call toward concentrated organisational labour.

The MP characterised the peaceful electoral environment as emblematic of institutional character.

The values that have historically defined the NPP — cohesion, democratic respect, institutional loyalty — manifested themselves through the comportment of delegates and aspirants alike as the party conducted internal democratic procedures.

“The maturity displayed by party members reflected the values that continue to define the NPP,” Boako stated, framing the electoral atmosphere as confirmation of organisational health rather than mere procedural competence.

Boako extended formal congratulation to the newly elected constituency executives, positioning their selection as the expression of delegate confidence and institutional trust.

His remarks positioned the newly elevated officials as custodians of institutional faith rather than mere bureaucratic functionaries assuming routine administrative positions.

The MP charged the incoming leadership with standards transcending perfunctory competence.

They must discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment, he insisted, grounding their stewardship in spiritual foundation and prayerful seeking of divine guidance as they navigated the complexities of constituency-level party management.

Boako’s remarks also encompassed those candidates who had contested but failed to secure election.

Rather than characterising their defeat as institutional rejection, he reframed their participation as evidence of institutional vitality — the willingness of qualified individuals to offer themselves for service demonstrated the depth of commitment animating the party’s membership.

“The contest is over. Now the work begins,” Boako declared, a formulation that transformed election day into conclusion of preliminary phases and commencement of substantive organisational labour.

His exhortation extended toward the broader Tano North constituency membership. The internal divisions that electoral competition might generate must dissolve into unified institutional purpose.

The party must consolidate its organisational strength and hone its competitive apparatus to position itself optimally for the 2028 general elections.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that concentrated collective effort grounded in genuine commitment could translate aspirational intent into electoral realisation.

The machinery for competitive success existed; what remained was the disciplined application of organisational resources and volunteer labour toward maximising the party’s electoral prospects when voters next approached the ballot.