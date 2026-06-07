The Black Stars are in a mortuary but God can resurrect them – Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Two men in white traditional outfits seated side by side, the left elder man with a gray beard speaking, the right younger man listening with hands clasped and a gold watch visible welcome.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 7, 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation has paid a visit to the church of renowned preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah as preparations intensify for the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The visit, which took place during a church service, was aimed at seeking spiritual support and prayers for Ghana’s senior national football team as it looks to revive its fortunes on the international stage.

Addressing the congregation, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah delivered a striking message about the state of the Black Stars, drawing on biblical imagery to express hope for the team’s future.

“According to prophecies, the Black Stars are dead and in the mortuary. But if God could resurrect Lazarus from the dead, He can do the same for the Black Stars,” he declared.

His comments were met with applause from worshippers, many of whom offered prayers for the national team.

The Black Stars have faced growing criticism in recent years following a series of disappointing performances in major tournaments, leading to concerns among supporters about the team’s competitiveness on the continental and global stage.

The Sports Minister’s visit underscores the significance of faith and spirituality in Ghanaian society, where religious leaders often play influential roles in national discussions, including sports.

Going into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, supporters will be hoping that both strategic preparations on the pitch and the prayers offered off it can help inspire a resurgence for one of Africa’s most celebrated football nations.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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