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‎‎Abdoulaye Sow, Secretary General of the Senegalese Football Federation, has declared that Senegal will not hand over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, intensifying a bitter dispute with the Confederation of African Football.

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‎“The cup will not leave the country,” Sow said, speaking amid growing national outrage after CAF awarded the title to Morocco following a controversial appeals ruling.

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‎CAF’s decision overturned Senegal’s 1-0 victory in the final, replacing it with a 3-0 forfeiture after determining that Senegal had breached competition regulations.

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‎Sow criticised the governing body in strong terms, describing it as “corrupt”, and insisted that Senegal would pursue every possible avenue to challenge the outcome.

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‎“The fight is far from over,” he said. “I want to reassure all Senegalese people. Senegal has the right and victory is on its side.”

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‎His comments underline the federation’s determination to resist the ruling, with officials already exploring legal options to overturn the decision.

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‎The federation is expected to take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as part of what Sow described as a broader campaign combining “moral, legal, and sporting” efforts.

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‎The controversy has sparked widespread condemnation, with players, former internationals and football officials across Africa questioning both the process and the outcome.

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‎For Senegal’s football authorities, the priority remains safeguarding the integrity of the national team’s achievement, which they argue was earned on the pitch.

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‎By framing the dispute as both a legal and symbolic battle, the federation is seeking to rally public support while maintaining pressure on CAF.

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‎Sow’s defiant stance suggests the row over the 2025 AFCON title is far from settled, with Senegal prepared to continue its challenge on multiple fronts as the football world watches closely.