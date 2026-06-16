Thomas Partey loses Canada visa appeal

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 16, 2026

Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing a legal bid to overturn Canada’s decision to deny him entry into the country.

The ruling, delivered following a hearing in Ottawa on Tuesday, ends Ghana’s hopes of having the experienced midfielder available for their Group L clash against Panama in Toronto.

Canadian authorities had previously refused to grant Partey a Temporary Resident Visa, citing ongoing criminal proceedings involving the Ghana international in the United Kingdom.

Partey, 33, challenged the decision through legal channels, arguing for permission to enter Canada for the tournament. However, the appeal was dismissed, meaning he will be unavailable for the Black Stars’ first match of the competition.

The midfielder has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving four women. The allegations are currently before the courts in the UK, with a trial scheduled to begin in 2027.

The decision represents a significant setback for Ghana as they prepare for their World Cup opener, with Partey’s experience and influence in midfield considered key assets for the national team.

Ghana will now be forced to adjust their plans ahead of the crucial opening fixture against Panama as they seek a positive start to their tournament.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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