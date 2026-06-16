Vice President Prof. Naana Opoku Agyeman visits Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener

Woman in a blue patterned outfit speaks into a microphone at a podium covered with Ghana's flag colors, with a man in a green patterned shirt in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 16, 2026

Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a morale-boosting visit to the Black Stars camp in Canada ahead of the team’s opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on Wednesday before taking on England and Croatia in what promises to be a challenging Group stage.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang led a high-powered delegation to meet the players and technical team as they put the finishing touches to preparations for the tournament.

The delegation included representatives of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, led by Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, officials from Ghana’s High Commission headed by High Commissioner Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, and executives of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

Group of four adults on stage with a yellow jersey labeled NAANA being presented or displayed.

Vice President presented with a jersey

Speaking after the visit, the Vice President said the purpose of the meeting was to convey the support and encouragement of the government and people of Ghana to the national team.

“We took a moment to engage with the players and technical team as they finalized preparations for the tournament,” she said in a message shared on Facebook.

She expressed confidence in the team’s ability to represent the nation with pride, discipline and determination on football’s biggest stage.

“Ghanaians from every region, community and household are rallying behind the Ghana Black Stars, confident that they will represent the country with determination, discipline and excellence,” she stated.

Group photo of Ghanaian football players in black jerseys with officials indoors, team posing together.

Vice President in a group photograph with the team

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also delivered a goodwill message on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, wishing the players and coaching staff success throughout the tournament.

The visit comes as anticipation builds among Ghanaian football fans, who will be hoping the four-time African champions make a strong start against Panama and progress from a group that also features England and Croatia.

Kick-off for Ghana’s opening World Cup fixture is scheduled for Wednesday in Canada.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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