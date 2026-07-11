Top Boy actor Micheal Ward found not guilty of raping woman in a car

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward sobbed in court as he was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Ward, 28, was accused of raping a woman in the back of a Mercedes after meeting her outside a New Year’s party in east London in January 2023.

He had denied two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. The jury unanimously found him not guilty of all charges on Friday.

The actor became emotional as each count was read out, bursting into tears as he was cleared of all charges. There were shouts of relief from his family and friends in the public gallery.

Ward was helped from the courtroom by his defence lawyer.

The trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court had lasted two weeks, with the jury taking five hours and 25 minutes to make their decision.

When asked during the trial what he thought about the encounter, Ward had said: “Everything we did was wholly consensual.”

He told the court he believed they were both “having a great time” and that they had a “mutual attraction”.

He said, “We engaged in consensual sex, had a great time, and she was actively participating in what we were doing all the time.”

Speaking outside the court, Ward’s solicitor, Humzah Ilyas, said the case had had a “profound impact” on the actor, but that he was “looking forward to getting back to doing the work he loves”.

He said in a statement: “Micheal Ward is enormously grateful to the members of the jury for taking the time to examine the evidence in this case with such care. As he maintained throughout this case, this was a consensual sexual encounter. The jury agreed and cleared him of all wrongdoing.

“It has been three and a half years since the police started investigating this matter, during which time Michael’s life, as well as his successful career, has been put on hold. This has, inevitably, had a profound impact on him and those closest to him.

“Micheal is thankful this process has now reached a conclusion. He looks forward to getting back to the work he loves and focusing on the future.”

Mr Ilyas added: “As he starts to rebuild his life, Michael would like to acknowledge those who have experienced sexual violence and abuse. They deserve to be heard, treated with compassion, and have their allegations taken seriously.”

He said Ward, who stood next to his solicitor as the statement was read out and appeared emotional throughout, was also thankful to God and his family.