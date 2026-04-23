Two dead as galamsey pit collapses at Assin Dansame

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

Two people have died following the collapse of an illegal mining pit at Assin Dansame in the Central Region.

Reports indicate the victims, who were not residents of the community, had travelled from Assin Praso to engage in galamsey activities when the pit caved in and trapped them.

Their bodies have been deposited at the New Edubease Government Hospital, while a survivor is receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital.

The Assin North NADMO Director, Edward Fireson, confirmed that the collapse occurred during mining operations.

A member of the Blue Water Guard, Richard Amoh Nketia Junior, also pointed to ongoing challenges in tackling illegal mining in the area.

Residents have meanwhile raised concerns about the increasing risks linked to galamsey, urging authorities to intensify efforts to curb the practice and prevent further tragedies.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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