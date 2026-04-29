UCL semifinal: Arsenal and Atletico Madrid share spoils after penalty drama

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 29, 2026

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid in a tense UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg in Madrid, with both sides converting penalties in a closely contested encounter.

The visitors struck first just before half-time when Victor Gyökeres calmly converted from the spot in the 44th minute. The penalty was awarded after Gyökeres himself was brought down inside the box, giving Arsenal a deserved lead after a disciplined opening spell.

Atletico Madrid responded early in the second half, drawing level in the 56th minute. Julián Álvarez stepped up to score from the penalty spot following a handball by Ben White, ensuring the hosts remained firmly in the tie.

Despite chances at both ends, neither side was able to find a decisive winner, leaving the semi-final finely balanced ahead of the return leg.

The second leg will take place at Arsenal’s home ground next week, where both teams will battle for a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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