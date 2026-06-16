BREAKING: Police arrest suspect for the murder of UCC student

By Nana Prekoh Eric June 16, 2026

The Ghana Police Service has arrested suspect for the murder of University of Cape Coast student Innocentia Atsufui Avinu.

The suspect Michael Mensah aged, 39, was arrested by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team on Monday, 15th June 2026, at about 7.15pm at the Pedu Lorry Station, Cape-Coast, following sustained intelligence-led operations.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the suspect who claims to be a teacher by profession but also works as a driver, picked the deceased from Ayensu Plaza hostel on Thursday, 11th June 2026, at about 6.48pm and drove her to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen.

The suspect, Michael Mensah

The statement added that investigations are ongoing and any further development will be communicated.

Innocentia was found dead at Hatchland Beach Resort in Cape Coast after she went missing for nearly two days.

The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Below is the full statement from the police:

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