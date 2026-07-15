US Prosecutors reveal Abu Trica defrauded 80 elderly Americans in alleged $8m romance scam

United States federal prosecutors have unveiled the operational architecture of an international romance fraud apparatus that systematised deception through artificial intelligence technology, targeting vulnerable elderly Americans with counterfeit romantic personas and extracting over eight million dollars through psychological manipulation rooted in fabricated relationship narratives.

Frederick Kumi, known colloquially as Abu Trica, stands accused of coordinating a criminal network spanning multiple continents that operated between April 2023 and November 2025, generating systematic financial extraction through exploitation of elderly widows and divorcees whose longing for romantic connection became weaponised vulnerability.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio detailed the operational sophistication characterising the alleged scheme.

Kumi and his co-conspirator Daniel Yussif identified potential victims through online dating platforms and social media ecosystems, targeting individuals exhibiting psychological profiles consistent with romantic vulnerability and financial capacity.

The apparatus created fraudulent female identities through which romantic overtures would be initiated.

These fictitious personas functioned as psychological anchor points through which emotional investment accumulated over extended temporal periods.

Kumi allegedly deployed advanced artificial intelligence-driven video technology enabling him to communicate with victims whilst maintaining the false feminine identity — a technological sophistication that permitted synchronous visual interaction despite the fundamental deceit underlying the entire relationship construct.

Accomplices utilised encrypted messaging platforms and telephonic communication to reinforce the false identities and strengthen the psychological deception surrounding the relationship narrative.

The layered communication strategy created redundant channels through which the romantic fiction remained plausible and emotionally compelling.

The eventual financial extraction operated through narrative sophistication rather than direct demand.

Victims were convinced that their fictitious romantic partners required financial assistance related to spurious circumstances — gold inheritances pending transfer, diamond acquisitions requiring intermediate funds, emergency situations demanding urgent capital remittance.

The emotional bonds cultivated through extended romantic interaction predisposed victims toward financial compliance with requests that, had they emanated from strangers, would have triggered immediate skepticism.

Victim funds were transferred into bank accounts controlled by network members, subsequently distributed toward accomplices positioned throughout Ghana and other nations.

The criminal apparatus established money laundering infrastructure encompassing shell business entities and financial intermediaries capable of obscuring the criminal origins of the laundered capital.

The alleged operation extracted more than eight million dollars from over eighty elderly victims — a scale suggesting systematic rather than opportunistic criminal conduct.

The financial returns fuelled acquisition of tangible luxury assets functioning as proof of the fraud’s profitability: a mansion property in Ghana, a Lamborghini sports vehicle, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW automobile. Law enforcement subsequently seized these asset acquisitions as traceable proceeds of the alleged criminal enterprise.

Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, and maintained in custodial detention pending extradition procedures. He was transferred to United States jurisdiction on July 9, 2026, and now confronts charges encompassing conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The federal prosecution seeks not merely criminal conviction but asset forfeiture — recovery of property acquired through laundered proceeds and restitution to victimised individuals whose emotional and financial exploitation constitutes the alleged crime’s foundational mechanism.

If convicted on each count, Kumi faces potential sentencing of up to twenty years imprisonment per conviction, a quantum that acknowledges the severity of the alleged offence and the cumulative harm inflicted upon numerous victims.

Actual sentencing, should conviction materialise, will remain subject to judicial determination encompassing Kumi’s alleged participation level within the criminal apparatus and any prior criminal history bearing upon sentencing calculus.

Kumi remains presumed innocent pending trial adjudication and conviction establishment through adversarial legal proceedings.