Woman arrested after disguising herself as ‘ghost’ to allegedly steal late friend’s clothes

A spectral intrusion that turned out to be anything but supernatural has left residents of Agric in the Kwadaso Municipality reeling after they discovered that the “ghost” trying to breach their late neighbour’s chamber was actually a living, breathing woman engaged in what appears to be a calculated theft.

The drama unfolded on Saturday evening when watchful community members observed suspicious activity around the locked room of Mrs. Osei Bonsu, a woman whose passing had occurred weeks earlier.

Upon investigation, they encountered a figure draped entirely in white cloth — head and body concealed beneath the fabric in a manner calculated to evoke fear and superstition.

The spectral visitor turned out to be Nana Akua, a TikTok personality known by the handles “Mama Gee” and “Akua Sikapa,” believed to be in her thirties.

She was caught red-handed in the act of extracting garments from the deceased’s wardrobe, stuffing items that belonged to the dead woman into her possession.

When confronted, Akua spun a narrative rooted in spiritual anxiety rather than criminal intent. She claimed, according to eyewitness accounts, that the deceased’s phantom had been visiting her nocturnal hours in disturbing fashion.

A spiritualist, she alleged, had prescribed a remedy: possession of the dead woman’s clothing would appease the restless spirit and end the nightly visitations.

The explanation failed to satisfy residents, who had begun to harbour doubts about the “ghost” narrative when they managed to capture video footage of the white-clad figure.

The very fact that her image could be recorded and viewed on a screen — electronic documentation impossible for any genuine supernatural entity — exposed her masquerade immediately.

“We were afraid because we thought it was a ghost. But we later gathered courage and tried to take a video of the person. When we did that, we realised it was not a ghost because a ghost’s image can’t be captured. We then started shouting ‘thief, thief,’ and the youth around moved in and caught her,” resident Matilda recounted to journalists.

Residents noted that both the deceased and her accused intruder had belonged to the same social grouping, with Mrs. Osei Bonsu serving as the organisation’s leader and Akua functioning as her subordinate.

The Kwadaso Police took custody of Akua following her apprehension by vigilant neighbours. Investigators are currently working to establish her true motive and determine whether she acted in isolation or as part of a coordinated scheme.